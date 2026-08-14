Second loss for Mathare United in Kigali as former league champions warm up for new FKF PL season

2008 Football Kenya Federation Premier League Champions Mathare United continued with their preparations for the 2026/27 FKF PL season by losing 1-0 to Rwanda Premier League side Gorilla Fc in a pre-season friendly played Friday at Pele Stadium,Kigali,Rwanda.

The defeat follows another 0-1 loss that the ‘Slum Boyz’ suffered against APR FC on Wednesday. After the Gorilla test Mathare United seeking to reclaim the premier league title for the first time in 20 years will wind up its Kigali tour against Rayon Sports on Sunday,August 16th.

Mathare United,albeit out to recapture the domestic crown,must aim for a marked improvement from last seasons performance where they only managed to escape the drop by three points finishing the campaign in 14th place,with 41 points after 34 matches.

Under newly appointed head coach David Ouma Mathare relish their chances in the top tier.According to Football Kenya Federation Premier League the 2026/27 is set to begin on 29th August with Mathare United set to open its campaign against APS Bomet Fc.

Defending Champions Gor Mahia will get their title defence underway against Muranga Seal while last season’s runner-up AFC Leopards will play Bandari.Nerwly Promoted Mombasa United will face Kakamega Homeboyz while time champions Tusker Fc will be away against 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars.

The 2026/27 season is set to conclude 16th May 2027.