FootballSports

Second loss for Mathare United in Kigali as former league champions warm up for new FKF PL season

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

2008 Football Kenya Federation Premier League Champions Mathare United continued with their preparations for the 2026/27 FKF PL season by losing 1-0 to Rwanda Premier League side Gorilla Fc in a pre-season friendly played Friday at Pele Stadium,Kigali,Rwanda.

The defeat follows another 0-1 loss that the ‘Slum Boyz’ suffered against  APR FC on Wednesday. After the Gorilla test Mathare United seeking to reclaim the premier league title for the first time in 20 years will wind up its Kigali tour against Rayon Sports on Sunday,August 16th.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Mathare United,albeit out to recapture the domestic crown,must aim for a marked improvement from last seasons performance where they only managed to escape the drop by three points finishing the campaign in 14th place,with 41 points after 34 matches.

Under newly appointed head coach David Ouma Mathare relish their chances in the top tier.According to Football Kenya Federation Premier League the 2026/27 is set to begin on 29th August with Mathare United set to open its campaign against APS Bomet Fc.

 

Mathare United head coach David Ouma in foreground giving out instruction during a training.IMAGE:COURTESY

Defending Champions Gor Mahia will get their title defence underway against Muranga Seal while last season’s runner-up AFC Leopards will play Bandari.Nerwly Promoted Mombasa United will face Kakamega Homeboyz while  time champions Tusker Fc will be away against 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars.

Police FC’s Ndayiragije bags SJAK/Betika Coach of the month award
Ghana’s black stars slump to defeat by blue sharks of Cape Verde
Rodah Mukami: Leading with Grace, Grit, and Love for the Game
Andre Onana: Manchester United agree deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

The 2026/27 season is set to conclude 16th May 2027.

Kenyan riders ready for National Mountain bike and cross country at Karura
Kipyegon to open her Diamond title defence in USA today
CHAN 2024:Defending Champions Senegal battle Congo in Zanzibar
Special Olympics World Games kick off in Berlin
Zambia loses to dominant  Japan in Women’s World Cup Opener
Share This Article
Previous Article EPRA cuts diesel prices by Ksh 5 in latest review
- Advertisement -
Latest News
EPRA cuts diesel prices by Ksh 5 in latest review
Business Local Business
Ghana and South Africa reach Play-Off Tournament
Football Sports
Chapa Dimba set for Western regional finals as 8 team battle for regional title in Bungoma
Football Sports
Kenyan tea factories to begin rejecting poor quality leaves
Business Local Business

You May also Like

AthleticsSports

World record holder Jebet to headline Sirikwa Cross Country tour

GolfSports

Over 90-golfers set for NCBA Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy 

FootballSports

CAF awards RS Berkane a 3-0 win walkover against USMA in Confed cup 1st leg semi final

AthleticsFootball

NOCK reaffirms commitment to equatable opportunities in selection of athletes

Show More