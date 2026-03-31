Local News

DCI: 33 bodies exhumed in Kericho traced to Nyamira Hospital

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says all 33 bodies exhumed from a mass grave at Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho originated from Nyamira Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to DCI Director Mohamed Amin, preliminary investigations traced the remains back to the Nyamira facility, raising questions about the documentation, handling, and transfer of unclaimed bodies.

On Monday, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo said the county government only authorised the disposal of 13 bodies at Makaburini Cemetery.

He maintained that the 13 bodies were lawfully released from Nyamira District Referral Hospital and transported to Kericho for burial after due process.

“As a government, we followed the procedure. We obtained court orders to dispose of those bodies in a public cemetery. We released an officer and a vehicle with 13 bodies, fully compliant with all the laws,” said Nyaribo.

The mass grave, discovered at Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho Town, contained 33 bodies, 25 of them infants and eight adults.

Kenya to exploit ties with Iran to expand trade
Six killed after Al-Shabaab militants attack police camp in Garissa
Shock as prominent lawyer, scholar Kyalo Mbobu killed in cold blood
EACC, police launch systems review in efforts to tackle graft

Officials from both Nyamira and Kericho county governments are in custody as investigations continue.

State agencies directed to place electronic ads on KBC
President Ruto to visit survivors of Mai Mahiu tragedy
Kenya joins the world in marking global accessibility awareness day amid calls for more inclusion
Kenya Army commanders visit troops under ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’
Kindiki: Low lending rate cuts have stimulated economic growth
Share This Article
Previous Article Cost of war as Mombasa car dealers report sales decline
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Cost of war as Mombasa car dealers report sales decline
Business Local Business
Bitget expands access to tokenised US stocks, ETFs for Kenyan investors
Technology
Snow shines in South Africa to secure Sunshine Tour Card
Golf Sports
Strengthening women’s health through regulating trans fatty acids in Kenya
OPINIONS

You May also Like

Local News

DP Gachagua to broker truce between Governor Sakaja, Nairobi leaders

Local News

First Lady undertakes to champion rights of vulnerable children in Kenya

kdf Promotions and Appointments Across Kenya Defence Forces
Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto reshuffles top military leadership in latest KDF shake-up

Local News

“Itoke Mandera, Iteremke Modogashe” – Ruto says he knows Kenya well

Show More