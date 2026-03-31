DCI: 33 bodies exhumed in Kericho traced to Nyamira Hospital

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says all 33 bodies exhumed from a mass grave at Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho originated from Nyamira Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to DCI Director Mohamed Amin, preliminary investigations traced the remains back to the Nyamira facility, raising questions about the documentation, handling, and transfer of unclaimed bodies.

On Monday, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo said the county government only authorised the disposal of 13 bodies at Makaburini Cemetery.

He maintained that the 13 bodies were lawfully released from Nyamira District Referral Hospital and transported to Kericho for burial after due process.

“As a government, we followed the procedure. We obtained court orders to dispose of those bodies in a public cemetery. We released an officer and a vehicle with 13 bodies, fully compliant with all the laws,” said Nyaribo.

The mass grave, discovered at Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho Town, contained 33 bodies, 25 of them infants and eight adults.

Officials from both Nyamira and Kericho county governments are in custody as investigations continue.