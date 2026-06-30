County News

EACC arrests Nyamira County Assembly deputy clerk over Ksh30M tender irregularities

The arrest comes weeks after EACC arrested Nyamira County Assembly Clerk Duke Simeon Onyari on June 3 over the same case.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Nyamira County Assembly Deputy Clerk Leonard Kevin Nyamasege over alleged irregularities in the award of a tender for the construction of an office block at the assembly.

Nyamasege, who is also the Director of Finance and Accounts, was arrested on Tuesday, June 30, and arraigned before Nyamira Law Courts over allegations that the tender was unlawfully awarded to Jetta Builders Ltd despite the company not being the lowest evaluated bidder.

EACC said investigations established that the award of the tender conferred an undue financial benefit of Ksh30,187,396 million to the contractor.

The anti-graft agency said it completed investigations and forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved the prosecution of Nyamasege alongside five other suspects.

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The suspects face several charges including abuse of office, willful failure to comply with laws governing management of public funds and negligence of official duty.

However, plea taking was deferred after Nyamasege’s lawyer informed the court that he had obtained orders from the High Court in Kisumu staying the arrest and arraignment pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed before the court.

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The matter will be mentioned on July 28 for further directions.

The arrest comes weeks after EACC arrested Nyamira County Assembly Clerk Duke Simeon Onyari on June 3 over the same case.

The commission is also pursuing the remaining suspects as it continues investigations into the alleged procurement irregularities.

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