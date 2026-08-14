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EPRA cuts diesel prices by Ksh 5 in latest review

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
1 Min Read

Transport sector has received a relief from the energy regulator following a Ksh 5 reduction on a litre of diesel.

In the latest price review cycle, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said super petrol and kerosene prices will remain unchanged after the two commodities were subsidized.

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“..the price of super petrol and kerosene remain unchanged due to additional Government Stabilization Support Measure of Ksh 938 million,” said Dr Joseph Oketch, EPRA Acting Director General.

During the review period, the average landed cost of diesel declined by 13.08% to $855.59 per cubic metre.

Kerosene also recorded a reduction in the average landed cost charge between June and July after declining by 11.01% to $915.01 per cubic meter.

Only super petrol recorded and increase during the price review cycle after jumping by 6.99%.

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Effective midnight, a litre of diesel will retail at Ksh 217.86 while that of super petrol and diesel will be Ksh 214.03 and Ksh 191.38 respectively.

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