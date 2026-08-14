FootballSports

Ghana and South Africa reach Play-Off Tournament

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

Ghana and South Africa emerged victorious in the WAFCON play-ins to secure their spots in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 Play-Off Tournament.

The Black Queens and Banyana Banyana will serve as CAF’s two representatives in the Play-Off, which will be begin in November and December of this year and be completed in February 2027.

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After their respective defeats in the WAFCON quarter-finals to Algeria and Malawi, Côte d’Ivoire and the Black Queens faced off in a do-or-die match in Casablanca, and things got off to a perfect start for the Ivorians. Ghana won the encounter by two goals to one.

A foul committed by Ghana’s Princess Marfo on captain Bernadette Amani earned Côte d’Ivoire a penalty, and Strasbourg’s Ines Konan calmly converted the spot kick to open the scoring.

In search of a response, the Ghanaians began to dominate possession, but had no luck against 18-year-old goalkeeper Oceane Lamfir, who was perfectly protected by a sturdy defensive wall. The Black Queens continued their efforts in the second stanza and were rewarded when Marfo smacked home a header from a corner kick.

Ghana kept pushing and got the winning goal when a handball in the Ivorian area allowed Josephine Bonsu to fire in a penalty.

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South Africa edged closer to qualifying for a third successive Women’s World Cup after eliminating Nigeria by two goals to one.

The result means that the Super Falcons will not be participating in the global finals for the very first time.

Prior to Brazil 2027, Nigeria were just one of seven nations along with Brazil, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden and USA to have participated in every edition.

Nigeria found it difficult from the beginning against a patient and disciplined South African side, and their defensive weaknesses were exposed in the second half.

Banyana Banyana broke the deadlock through a lightning-fast counterattack, with Thembi Kgatlana receiving a blind pass from Hildah Magaia and finishing from close-range.

Nigeria came within a whisker of equalising through Uchenna Kanu, who saw her header barely tipped away by Kaylin Swart. Moments later, South Africa added a precious insurance goal, as a first-time shot from captain Refiloe Jane inside the box took a deflection off Christy Ucheibe and rolled into net.

A stoppage time penalty converted by Ucheibe, coupled with a red card to Jane, made for a nervy final few minutes for the South Africans, but they would hold on to nail down their play-off spot.

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