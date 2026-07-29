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Cabo Verde’s Sidny Lopes Cabral beats Messi and Mbappé to World Cup goal of the tournament honors

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
1 Min Read

Sidny Lopes Cabral has been named winner of the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, seeing off competition from a shortlist that included Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Julian Álvarez.

The 23-year-old left-back’s moment of magic came in the Round of 32 against defending champions Argentina in Miami Gardens, where Cabo Verde, appearing at their first-ever World Cup, pushed the eventual runners-up to the brink. Cutting inside past Alexis Mac Allister, Lopes Cabral curled a right-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and into the far top corner, leveling the match at 2-2 deep into extra time. Argentina would go on to win 3-2, but the goal became one of the enduring images of the tournament.

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FIFA confirmed the strike topped the public vote after comfortably winning its Round of 32 phase weeks earlier, ultimately claiming more than double the support of any other finalist.

For Cabo Verde, a nation of fewer than 600,000 people making history simply by qualifying, the award adds another remarkable chapter to their World Cup story, proof that a single moment of brilliance can outshine the world’s biggest stars.

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