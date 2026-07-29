Rwanda dumps 3G network for superior connectivity

Rwanda has directed businesses and public institutions relying on 2G and 3G to consider upgrading their systems as the country migrates to superior connectivity.

The country’s ICT and Information ministry has announced plans to migrate to 4G and 5G networks which are expected to offer consumers faster and affordable service.

Rwanda said switch-off of 3G services will take effect from June 30, 2027 followed by 2G services.

“The transition will free up network capacity currently used to run two generations of aging technology, allowing mobile operators to invest fully in expanding and strengthening 4G, and over time, 5G coverage across the country,” said the ministry.

However, the ministry in a statement, said the scheduled phase out will take into account readiness assessment of network coverage, service continuity and device adoption.

According to GSMA, Rwanda currently has 87pc of Rwandese have access to mobile network, while broadband connection rate is at 79pc.

“For consumers, this means faster internet, clearer calls, fewer dropped connections, and better access to mobile banking, government e-services, education and health platforms that increasingly depend on modern networks.”

The East African Community (EAC) member state plans to kick-off pilot shutdowns for the rest of this year as it intensifies 4G infrastructure expansion in readiness for the migration.