BusinessInternational BusinessTechnologyTechnology

Rwanda dumps 3G network for superior connectivity

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
Rwanda ICT & Innovation Minister Paula Ingabire. PHOTO | MoICT

Rwanda has directed businesses and public institutions relying on 2G and 3G to consider upgrading their systems as the country migrates to superior connectivity.

The country’s ICT and Information ministry has announced plans to migrate to 4G and 5G networks which are expected to offer consumers faster and affordable service.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Rwanda said switch-off of 3G services will take effect from June 30, 2027 followed by 2G services.

“The transition will free up network capacity currently used to run two generations of aging technology, allowing mobile operators to invest fully in expanding and strengthening 4G, and over time, 5G coverage across the country,” said the ministry.

However, the ministry in a statement, said the scheduled phase out will take into account readiness assessment of network coverage, service continuity and device adoption.

According to GSMA, Rwanda currently has 87pc of Rwandese have access to mobile network, while broadband connection rate is at 79pc.

Japan’s Toshiba set to end 74-year stock market history
Bitget’s stock futures volume exceeds $1 billion
Stakeholders back corruption-free continental trade
France passes law banning under-15s from social media

“For consumers, this means faster internet, clearer calls, fewer dropped connections, and better access to mobile banking, government e-services, education and health platforms that increasingly depend on modern networks.”

The East African Community (EAC) member state plans to kick-off pilot shutdowns for the rest of this year as it intensifies 4G infrastructure expansion in readiness for the migration.

Aviation workers suspend strike to allow dialogue
Universities key to Kenya’s AI future, experts declare at US-Kenya digital summit
Property in coast now rival Nairobi as prices soar on demand
Documentaries about the 1994 Rwandan genocide and life after
CS Machogu stresses AI potential in bridging educational gaps
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article UEFA hits out at FIFA amid plans to sell minority stakes linked to competition
Next Article Mwingi West MP Nguna backs Sports Amendment bill,says it will restore integrity in Kenyan Sports
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Mwingi West MP Nguna backs Sports Amendment bill,says it will restore integrity in Kenyan Sports
Football Sports
UEFA hits out at FIFA amid plans to sell minority stakes linked to competition
Football Sports
Sacked ex Shabana coach awarded Ksh 2.2 milion by court
Football Sports
Kenya to adopt new WHO-backed Kala-Azar treatment guidelines
Health International News

You May also Like

Local Business

City Hall conducts review of amended County Alcoholic Drinks Control Licensing Act

BusinessLocal Business

Kindiki urges COMESA states to leverage technology to tackle NTB

Drone Testing activity at Konza Technopolis by Jays pyrotechnics under the supervision of KCAA Photo by Konza Technopolis
TechnologyTechnology

Kenya launches first National Drone Corridor at Konza Technopolis

TechnologyTechnology

Five top Kenyan ICT students join Huawei’s “Seeds for the Future” 2025 Program in China

Show More