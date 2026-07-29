Sports

Court rules against Shabana as Sacked coach Omollo wins Ksh2.2M payout

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

Shabana FC have been dealt a costly legal blow after the Employment and Labour Relations Court found that the club wrongfully pushed out former head coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo, ordering the Kisii-based side to pay him upwards of Ksh2.2 million in damages.

The judgment closes out a bruising standoff that began in October 2024, when Shabana parted ways with Omollo despite the former Harambee Stars defender having steered the club through one of its strongest recent stretches. Omollo took the matter to court, arguing that he had effectively been forced out after being stripped of his coaching responsibilities, leaving him with little option but to resign.

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Shabana pushed back with a counterclaim of their own, contending that Omollo had continued to appear on FIFA’s Connect registration system as their head coach even after linking up with another club, exposing them to potential disciplinary action from football’s governing bodies.

The court, however, was unconvinced, pointing out that clubs, not coaches, control updates on the FIFA Connect platform, meaning Omollo had no way of correcting the listing himself. The judge added that while it wasn’t ideal for Omollo to turn out for a rival side while still registered under Shabana’s name, the blame rested squarely with the club for failing to act on records under its own control.

The court went further, dismissing Shabana’s counterclaim entirely and suggesting the club had effectively sat back hoping Omollo would face consequences from football authorities rather than resolving the registration issue itself.

In its ruling, the bench also took Shabana to task over how it handled a coach it described as among the most accomplished in the club’s modern history, saying he deserved far better treatment.

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The final award included compensation equivalent to ten months’ salary, along with sums covering notice pay, unpaid housing allowance and outstanding salary arrears, bringing the total package to just over Ksh2.2 million, a figure that doesn’t yet include legal costs and interest still owed by the club.

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