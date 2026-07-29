FootballSports

UEFA hits out at FIFA amid plans to sell minority stakes linked to competition

FIFA declared on Tuesday that it was looking to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would combine the operational delivery of its tournaments with the sale of FIFA's commercial rights, such as broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

FIFA’s plans to seek private investment in the World Cup have sparked a major dispute between football’s governing bodies, with UEFA reacting angrily and European countries prepared to discuss a possible boycott.

FIFA declared on Tuesday that it was looking to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would combine the operational delivery of its tournaments with the sale of FIFA’s commercial rights, such as broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing.

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FIFA would raise up to $4.2 billion (£3.1 billion) from outside investors by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE, which it claims would be worth about $20 billion (£15 billion).

Over $10 billion in “football development funding” could be provided over the next four years, according to the governing body’s plans, which require approval from member associations.

However, the European football governing body, UEFA, makes releases.

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