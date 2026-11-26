The Confederation of African Football (CAF) opened the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 Secretariat Headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Wednesday.

The inauguration marked a significant milestone in the collective preparations by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to jointly host Africa’s premier football tournament, reinforcing regional cooperation, institutional coordination and collective accountability.

The inauguration was followed by a PAMOJA Oversight Committee meeting chaired by CAF General Secretary Samson Adamu, during which the overall preparedness, infrastructure development and operational readiness of the three countries were assessed.

The initiative is central to the three countries’ ambition of delivering AFCON as one integrated hosting partnership.

The meeting further reviewed progress towards the operationalisation of the PAMOJA Visa, bringing together relevant immigration and government authorities to facilitate seamless cross-border movement of teams, officials, supporters and tournament equipment.



CAF lauded Kenya’s progress in the ongoing works at the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City, Kasarani Stadium and the 12 designated training pitches across Nairobi, which remain on schedule towards attaining full compliance with CAF standards.

CAF also presented the PAMOJA tournament identity, whose shield symbolism reflects the shared heritage, sovereignty and collective identity of the three host nations.

Deliberations focused on leveraging national tourism boards and relevant government institutions to drive joint promotional campaigns, destination marketing and fan engagement.



Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda remain united in their commitment to delivering a world-class AFCON that strengthens regional integration, showcases East Africa’s sporting excellence and cultural diversity, and positions the region as a premier global sporting, tourism and investment destination.