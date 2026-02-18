Ogier to lead Toyota Gazoo in 2026 WRC Safari Rally

10-time World Champion Sebastien Ogier will lead the Toyota Gazoo Racing team in next month’s WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

The veteran Frenchman will be in the hunt for his third WRC Safari Rally title between 12th and 15th March after emerging champion in 2021 and 2023.

The 42-year-old Ogier is among the 46 drivers confirmed for the 3rd stop of the 2026 WRC championship after Rally Monte Carlo last month and Rally Sweden last weekend.

Navigated by his fellow Frenchman, Ogier will team up with other Toyota Gazoo teammates, among them last year’s Safari rally champion, Elyfn Evans, Katsuta Takamoto and Oliver Solberg.

The Hyundai Shell Mobis Rally team will be represented by Adrien Fourmaux, Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi.

The Msport World Rally team comprises Joshua Mcalean and John Amstrong.

Local drivers’ entries will be led by five-time Kenya National Rally champion Carl Tundo, Karan Patel and Jeremiah Wahome, who will be competing in the WRC2 among other Kenyan drivers.

Unlike the past editions this year’s route has been altred with the removal of the day 1 Kasarani super special stage.

The drivers will compete over a 350 distance cruising through 20 competitive stages.