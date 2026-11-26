The Social Health Authority (SHA) has released Ksh 8.7 billion to more than 8,000 healthcare facilities to settle claims and support the continued delivery of healthcare services across the country.

SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the funds, covering the November 2026 payment cycle, were disbursed under the Primary Health Care Fund (PHCF) and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

The PHCF received Ksh 7.82 billion for 7,975 facilities to settle claims of up to 31st October, 2026. Ksh 874.4 million has been was paid to 233 hospitals under ECCIF.

Mwangangi said the latest disbursement would ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential health services.

“The Social Health Authority (SHA) has injected Ksh 8.7 billion into Kenya’s healthcare economy, supporting healthcare providers to sustain operations, replenish medical supplies and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential health services to Kenyans,” said Mwangangi.

SHA has published the list of the facilities that received the payments, while the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) list is expected to be released on November 27, 2027.