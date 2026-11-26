Kenyan rapper Lil Maina, born Jeremy Maina, will release his new album on Friday following a listening party that took place on Wednesday evening at Snowball Industries.

The industry event brought together fans, industry heavyweights, and media practitioners to listen to the project, dubbed Genge Rockstar, for the first time. The new album is expected to expand the sound he is known for by featuring Kenyan rap royalty as well as newer artists.

Speaking about the album, Lil Maina said it was a product of almost two years.

“I’ve been working on this album for the last two years subconsciously since I recorded “Ni Nani” in 2023 and “Unapose” with Boutross and Ajay in 2024,” Lil Maina said. “I put those out and saw how people responded to the sound, and that unlocked a strength in me I hadn’t tapped into yet.”

According to the rapper, “Ni Nani”, which currently has 2.3M streams on YouTube, was inspired by Nonini’s classic Leo Ni, but it isn’t the only one that drew its inspiration from the sound of the early 2000s. “Unapose”, released around the same time, drew reactions from fans who compared him to E-sir.

‘Genge Rockstar’ continues to draw inspiration from Kenyan urban music such as Genge and Kapuka, while still retaining early-aughts hip-hop influences.

Explaining why the genre has such influence on the project, Lil Maina said that despite the genre’s enormous cultural influence, Genge and Kapuka have a relatively limited digital footprint. By releasing this project, Lil Maina hopes to bridge that gap, introducing the sound, energy, and cultural legacy of that era to a new generation of listeners.

However, the rapper also pointed out that while Rock might be part of the name, it wouldn’t feature as much in the songs.

“Rockstar is not defined by a genre. It’s a lifestyle and a mindset rooted in creative freedom, individuality, and the courage to explore music without limitations,” he said. “Bending genres, revisiting forgotten sounds, and creating on his own terms are all part of what being a rockstar represents.”

This philosophy extends to the album’s artwork inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender.

“Much like the Avatar enters the Avatar State and connects with the wisdom and power of past lives, Lil Maina sees this project as his own Avatar State, drawing inspiration from the musical generations that came before him and channelling their influence into something uniquely his own,” the album description says.