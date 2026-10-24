CAF Champions League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns knocked out by minnows Wiliete SC

Angola’s Wiliete SC produced one of the CAF Champions League greatest shocks after they dethroned title holders and South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, following a 1-1 draw in Pretoria on Friday to reach the group stage on away goals rule.

Wiliete, only founded in 2018, will now play in the prestigious group stage, while Mamelodi Sundowns will be left regretting their missed chances.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Orlando Pirates stroke four past visitors African Stars FC of Namibia to qualify to the group stage in style, with an aggregate 5-0 victory, having won the first leg 1-0 last weekend.

Orlando Pirates, champions back in 1995, will now wait their group stage opponents as they hold South African flag after compatriots and holders Mamelodi Sundowns were shown the backdoor in this season’s biggest shock.