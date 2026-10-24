FootballSports

CAF Champions League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns knocked out by minnows Wiliete SC

Orlando Pirates, champions back in 1995, will now wait their group stage opponents as they hold South African flag after compatriots and holders Mamelodi Sundowns were shown the backdoor in this season’s biggest shock.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Angola’s Wiliete SC produced one of the CAF Champions League greatest shocks after they dethroned title holders and South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, following a 1-1 draw in Pretoria on Friday to reach the group stage on away goals rule.

Wiliete, only founded in 2018, will now play in the prestigious group stage, while Mamelodi Sundowns will be left regretting their missed chances.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Orlando Pirates stroke four past visitors African Stars FC of Namibia to qualify to the group stage in style, with an aggregate 5-0 victory, having won the first leg 1-0 last weekend.

Orlando Pirates, champions back in 1995, will now wait their group stage opponents as they hold South African flag after compatriots and holders Mamelodi Sundowns were shown the backdoor in this season’s biggest shock.

Kenya upbeat as Africa Athletics Championship begin in Cameroon
Team Kenya Paris Games preps boosted by KBL Sponsorship
Dorminant Agnes Jebet retains 10km Absa Sirikwa Cross Country title
Kenya dominates inaugural East Africa Wrestling Championship
Golf: Resilient display from Team Kenya s South Africa takes overnight lead
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article No region will be left behind, says Ruto as he takes development to Ukambani
- Advertisement -
Latest News
No region will be left behind, says Ruto as he takes development to Ukambani
Local News
AA Kenya honours road safety champions
County News
Moiben rehab centre parents and guardians hail facility as lifeline for families
County News NEWS
KenGen appoints Ronoh Kibet Charles as Chief Executive Officer
Local Business NEWS

You May also Like

RallySports

Eric Bengi Leads 7-70 Motorsport to Victory in Inaugural Nairobi Rallycross

FootballSports

Man Utd’s Mazraoui has minor procedure after palpitations

Sports

Joseph Kirimi scoops Ksh.10 Million in Sportpesa goal rush game

GolfSports

South Africa’s Cara Gorlei takes lead as Kenyan players fail to make the cut

Show More