FootballSports

Gor Mahia edges Bandari to maintain a 100% record in SportPesa League

They held on to the slender lead to claim all three important points, which keeps them at the summit of the league with a 3rd straight win.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Defending champions Gor Mahia maintained their perfect start to the 2026/2027 SportPesa League season after registering a third win in a row to keep their 100% record with a 1-0 win over Bandari FC in one of the two matches on Saturday.

After a barren draw in the first stanza at Nyayo Stadium, the Green Army returned from the break with the intention of victory with a high-pressing game which bore fruit when Alpha Onyango broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

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They held on to the slender lead to claim all three important points, which keeps them at the summit of the league with a 3rd straight win.

Ulinzi Stars were held to a goalless draw against Mara Sugar in another encounter played at the SportPesa Arena in Murang’a County.

Four more fixtures are lined up on Sunday, with the newly promoted side 3K FC playing host to Murang’a Seal while Police FC will be away to another newbie, Mombasa United.

Nairobi United will lock horns against APS Bomet FC, while AFC Leopards will conclude the day at Nyayo Stadium as they host Shabana FC.

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