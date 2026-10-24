No region will be left behind, says Ruto as he takes development to Ukambani

President William Ruto has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring no region in Kenya is left behind in development.

Speaking in Mwala, Machakos County on Saturday, Ruto noted that political affiliations will not determine the distribution of government projects as he began a four-day tour of Ukambani.

The head of state dismissed claims that the region was an opposition stronghold, cautioning against efforts to isolate the people of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni along tribal lines.

Ruto stressed that the “Usawa ni sawa” slogan will guide the national leadership in the fair distribution of development projects.

“Kuna makosa watu wa Machakos walifanya eti ndiyo wasijengewe barabara? Ile siasa ya zamani ya ubaguzi, tumesema hiyo siasa haina nafasi tena katika taifa letu la Kenya. Kama tunajenga barabara kwingine, lazima tujenge barabara Machakos,” he said.

Ruto said the government will use the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) to accelerate the development of critical infrastructure across the country and address perennial water shortages in Ukambani.

He revealed that the fund has so far secured Ksh300 billion and that plans are underway to construct 12 dams, two of which will be built in Ukambani.

“If we want to sort out the water problem in Ukambani, we must have a deliberate financing mechanism to create dams, supply water, and ensure citizens have drinking water, water for irrigation and water for livestock,” he said.

During the first day of the tour, Ruto commissioned the Ksh1.47 billion Mwala Cluster Water Supply Project, which has a capacity of 6.6 million litres daily and is expected to provide reliable water access to 137,400 people and 10 institutions across 10 towns.

The second phase, valued at Ksh500 million, will extend water access to an additional 120,000 residents in Mwala Constituency.

The President also announced plans to construct 10 roads in Machakos County at a cost of Ksh21 billion, as part of efforts to improve connectivity and open up the region for economic activity.

In Makueni County, Ruto launched the Ksh1.4 billion Kyambeke-Kyuasini-Ukia Road and commissioned the Ksh1.5 billion Kyambeke-Kikoko Road in Kaiti Constituency.

The government is also investing Ksh16 billion in seven roads covering 180 kilometres across Makueni County.

He later issued 6,800 title deeds to residents of Kaiti as part of government’s efforts to end land challenges across the country.