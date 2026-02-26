Over 200 players confirmed for inaugural Invest Kenya Golf tournament

Over 200 local and international corporate players have confirmed their participation in the inaugural Invest Kenya Golf tournament, which is the latest fixture to be included in Kenya’s golf calendar, with tee-off set for 27th March 2026 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, in a message delivered by Jackson Indakwa, the Director of Sports, during the official tournament launch, highlighted the broader impact of golf events on Kenya’s global sporting profile:

“Sport continues to showcase Kenya on the world stage. Initiatives such as the Invest Kenya Golf Tournament (IKGT) strengthen Kenya’s reputation as a destination for major sporting events while supporting the growth of golf locally. International events such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games play a critical role in marketing Kenya internationally.

The tournament is being introduced as a strategic event of the Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO 2026) and will serve as the sport’s contribution to the conference week, creating an environment where competition, networking, and national visibility intersect.

Beyond competition, the event contributes to golf development in Kenya by introducing a new high-visibility tournament that broadens participation, creates exposure for local players, and strengthens the link between corporate, amateur, and professional golf.

“Muthaiga Golf Club has hosted over 95% of the Magical Kenya Open tournaments historically. The club has played a significant role in promoting Kenya’s image globally through golf. Hosting investors at the club marks a milestone in aligning sports with national investment objectives. The Invest Kenya Golf Tournament adds an important new fixture to Kenya’s golf ecosystem and reinforces Kenya’s position as one of Africa’s leading golf destinations,” stated Dennis Mwirigi, Chairman of Muthaiga Golf Club.

The draws for the Stableford format tournament are scheduled for early next month.

Invest Kenya intends for the golf tournament to become an annual event, strengthening Kenya’s golf calendar and supporting the country’s continued emergence as a leading golf destination.