FootballSports

CAF is open to investigations into corruption allegations,says Motsepe

Motsepe also denied claims of favouritism to Morocco in the CAF appeal's case.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Patrice Motsepe, has said they welcome any investigation into corruption allegations at the organisation.

Motsepe said this on Wednesday during his visit to Senegal, the first of its kind since the 2025 AFCON final debacle, which has elicited many reactions, with the Senegalese government calling for an investigation of the CAF officials for corruption.

Senegal’s government last month demanded an investigation into corruption after the ‌country was stripped of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title by the CAF Appeal Board, and the trophy was awarded to the final opponents, Morocco.

Motsepe met with officials from the Senegalese Football ⁠Federation and Senegal president Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Wednesday, where he urged unity following ​the fallout from the final.

“I would welcome any investigation into corruption at CAF, be it by a government or any institution,” Motsepe told reporters. “In fact, I would encourage it. We will give them our full cooperation.I have been told ​there were problems in the past, and we intervened. It is not just in football but in business and politics too. We cannot give our children the perception that if you want to ‌succeed ⁠in life, be corrupt. There has to be zero tolerance for corruption.” Motsepe said

Motsepe also denied claims of favouritism to Morocco in the CAF appeal’s case.

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Senegal has filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport challenging the CAF appeals committee’s decision of declaring Morocco as AFCON 2025 champions.

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