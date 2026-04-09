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Certified seeds production rises to 45M kilos

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
PHOTO | KNA

Kenyan farmers should expected stable supply of certified seeds after the country recorded significant increase in production.

According to Kenya Seed Company chairperson Purity Ngirici the state agency has managed to produce 45 million kilogrammes of certified seeds in the first three quarters of the 2025/2026 season.

“Farmers were complaining when supplies were low. That is why we decided to scale up production and also ensure they access all necessary farm inputs,” she explained.

The rise in production is expected to strengthen the country’s food security efforts and reduce overreliance on imported seeds.

“In the 2025/2026 season, we have produced 45 million kilogrammes of seeds and we are still increasing. We are confident that we may hit 50 million kilogrammes before June,” said Ngirici.

She assured farmers that the increased output will eliminate counterfeit seeds in the market.

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“We want to guarantee farmers that there will be no fake seeds. All seeds distributed through Kenya Seed and Simlaw Seeds are certified and meet quality standards,” she added.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe lauded the agency’s performance, terming it a major milestone in the country’s agricultural sector.

“This is a commendable effort. Increasing production to such levels shows what can be achieved with commitment and proper coordination,” Kagwe said.

He stressed the importance of synergy among agricultural institutions, noting that collaboration between agencies such as Kenya Seed Company, ADC farms and the National Cereals and Produce Board is key to efficient service delivery.

“We cannot work in isolation. These institutions must complement each other if we are to achieve food security,” he stated.

Kagwe revealed that more than seven million farmers have already been registered to benefit from government support through provision of seeds and fertilizers aimed at increasing productivity.

He further disclosed that his ministry is planning broader consultations with lawmakers to strengthen policy direction.

“Soon, I will convene a meeting with Members of Parliament and senators to develop strategies that will enhance food security and ultimately reduce, and even stop, food imports into Kenya,” he said.

The CS noted that Kenya currently spends close to Ksh 500 billion annually on food imports, a cost he said can be significantly reduced through improved local production.

During the meeting, state agencies under the ministry signed performance contracts, signalling renewed commitment to accountability and results.

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