Music

Calvo Mistari, Naiboi release two singles ahead of album release

The songs celebrate chemistry, spontaneity and the thrill of new connections with a playful, feel-good energy that encourages listeners to live in the moment and see where it leads.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Kenyan artists Calvo Mistari and Naiboi are back again with a double release. The duo has released two singles, “Nataka Nikujue” feat. Nessa DeDiva and “Give Me Your Love” feat. Nessa DeDiva and Sydney 125.

Both singles, released under their new publishing imprint Room 308, were produced by Jegede with assistance from Musyoka, who mixed and mastered the records.

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The new songs follow the growing success of previous singles “Rudisha”, “All My Dreams”, “Zama”, “The Prize” and “Baddest”, and continue to build anticipation for their forthcoming joint album, 308.

The double release sees Calvo Mistari and Naiboi lean into their natural chemistry, blending Afro-pop and urban sounds to create two fresh, distinctly Kenyan tracks.

“Nataka Nikujue” captures the excitement of meeting someone new and making a connection while “Give Me Your Love” explores love, attraction and the confidence to put yourself out there, according to the duo.

Together, the songs celebrate chemistry, spontaneity and the thrill of new connections with a playful, feel-good energy that encourages listeners to live in the moment and see where it leads.

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Speaking about the release, they said: ““Nataka Nikujue” and “Give Me Your Love” capture the spark of meeting someone new and wanting to truly connect. It’s about bringing back the essence of dating: real connection, attraction and the courage to make the first move. Both songs have a vibe you can dance to and enjoy.”

Adding some context to their collaboration with musician Nessa DeDiva they said the collaboration brought “fresh energy.”

“Nessa DeDiva came in the studio to initially work on “Give Me Your Love”, but after hearing “Nataka Nikujue” track, she felt her vocals would be a great fit for the track. She joined the session and added her touch to the song, turning a spontaneous studio idea into a collaboration that brought a fresh energy to the record.”

The double release continues the creative momentum behind Room 308, the collaborative project by Calvo Mistari and Naiboi, as they prepare to unveil more music from their forthcoming album.

The project will feature a range of exciting collaborations that reflect the duo’s shared vision, evolving sound and creative growth.

Splitting their time between Kenya and the US, Calvo Mistari and Naiboi are also exploring new ventures and opportunities while continuing to build their musical journey across both markets.
The duo first teamed up for their 2021 hit “Situation”, and over the past decade, they’ve become some of Kenya’s most influential music creators.

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