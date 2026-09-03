Lizzo ‘grateful’ after judge dismisses lawsuit against production company

US pop star Lizzo has spoken out after the remaining claims in a lawsuit against her production company were thrown out by a US district judge.

The singer’s former wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels alleged she had been subjected to “degradation, forced physical labour, denial of medical care, sexual harassment, and racial harassment” while briefly working for Big Grrrl Big Touring in 2023.

District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha filed a ruling dismissing the stylist’s claims on Tuesday, according to court documents.

In an Instagram post, Lizzo said she was “relieved” at the outcome and will “continue to fight” every claim made against her and her company.

In 2024, Judge Aenlle-Rocha ruled that Daniels could not sue the Grammy winner as an individual, but Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc remained a defendant.

In his ruling this week, he said the former wardrobe assistant did not identify any conduct by company employees that would demonstrate “general hostility to women in the workplace” or “disparate treatment of men and women”.

He also wrote that this alleged conduct and these alleged incidents, “while inappropriate and unprofessional”, fell “within the scope of what the Supreme Court has held to be outside the protection” of the “ordinary tribulations of the workplace”.

Aenlle-Rocha also responded to an incident in which the stylist claims her foot was run over by a heavy clothes rack.

He wrote that while the court “does not seek to minimise or disregard the pain” felt, the injuries “do not qualify as disabilities” under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

In a statement, Daniels’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said they are “disappointed” with the ruling.

“While we respect the court and the judicial process, we believe the decision improperly weighed evidence that should have been evaluated by a jury,” he said.

He also noted that they disagree that the stylist “twisting her ankle and limping while trying to work does not meet the legal standard of a disability under the ADA”.

“These are important issues because these claims often depend on how a jury evaluates the full workplace environment, the surrounding context, and disputed facts,” he said.

He added that they “respectfully disagree” with the court’s approach and are “considering appropriate next steps”.

Following the ruling, the “About Damn Time” singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, thanked her lawyers in her Instagram post.

“The truth matters to me more than anything, and told y’all I will not settle and will continue to fight every vicious claim that has been made against me and my businesses,” she added.

She also wrote that she will continue to use her platform to “spread positivity and light to the world” before signing off by sending love to her supporters.

Daniels’ lawsuit, which was filed in September 2023, followed a separate suit filed by three of Lizzo’s former tour dancers.

Those claims – which included sexual harassment – are denied by Lizzo’s team.

Allegations of fat-shaming from the same lawsuit were dismissed by a judge in 2025.