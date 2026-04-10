Bien, Harmonize attend Kalahari Conference cultural takeover

Kenyan star Bien-Aimé Baraza and Tanzanian hitmaker Harmonize were among the standout names at this year’s Kalahari Conference in Pretoria, South Africa, as the Basketball Africa League (BAL) continued to cement its place as a cultural powerhouse beyond sport.

While the on-court action drew basketball fans from across the continent, it was the off-court spectacle that captured wider attention, as it should, as the conference has been described by organisers as “far more than a sports league, it is one of the continent’s most anticipated cultural event[s].”

Over ten days, Pretoria became a melting pot of African music, fashion and business, with Bien and Harmonize adding East Africa’s star power to the mix.

Harmonize’s presence came as part of a high-profile Tanzanian delegation supporting Dar City, the country’s first-ever participating team.

Led by captain and NBA veteran Hasheem Thabeet, the team’s arrival marked what organisers termed “a historic East African takeover,” with Harmonize helping to amplify the region’s influence at the SunBet Arena.

Bien, on the other hand, joined the final weekend of the conference, riding the momentum of his chart-topping hit “Finale” featuring EA icon Ali Kiba, currently ranked the number one song across South and East Africa.

Bien’s presence was described by organisers as proof of BAL’s “deep connection to the pulse of African music, blending sport with the sounds shaping the continent’s cultural identity.

The two artists were part of a wider entertainment lineup that transformed the arena into a pan-African stage.

Performances from top South African acts and international DJs ensured a “non-stop rotation” of music, while Harmonize also featured in a global showcase celebrating African sound.

The conference also attracted a star-studded guest list spanning film, media, and sports, reinforcing its reputation as “the season’s most coveted invite.”