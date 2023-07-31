Michael Karanga wins Kenya Amateur Matchplay at Great Rift Valley Lodge.

Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club trounced Ebill Omollo of VetLab Sports Club 5 & 3 to be crowned the NCBA Bank sponsored 101st Kenya Amateur Matchplay Champion at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort.

The win is the continuation of Karanga’s dominance in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series and places him at the top of the ranking with 1015 points. Courtesy of the win, he received Kshs 120,000 as the prize money and got a ticket to the 2024 Magical Kenya Open.

Ebill Omollo of VetLab Sports Club received Kshs 72,000 as the runner up while Josphat Rono finished third after Muthaiga Golf Club’s Taimur Malik gave him a walkover.

Karanga thanked the members of Kiambu and Ndumberi for the support granted to him and promised to participate and win in more tournaments, including the upcoming Malindi Open and the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Champioship in August.

The Kenya Golf Union Chairman, Mr Philip Ochola congratulated Karanga on the win and urged him to prepare adequately for the MKO to be held in 7 months’ time.

He further appreciated corporate sponsors for supporting the tournament. “I want to especially thank George Mburu and Reagan Kibugi who have supported Michael Karanga and a host of players in this event. I encourage all corporates and people of good will to support our players not only in participating in the local events but also the international ones. I also appreciate the role that is played by the caddies. We are planning to engage the caddies towards having a structured approach to the management of their affairs and tournaments,” he said.

The Chairman further mentioned that the union is key on inclusivity and is organizing a Golf for Disabled (G4D) tournament later in the year to encourage individuals with special needs to take up the game of golf. “We had a joint consultative meeting on Friday, 28th July 2023 with all the golf bodies in the country and we are working towards a one golf strategy,” he said.

The KAGC Series takes a break this weekend and resumes on the 11th-13th August 2023 for the second edition of the Malindi Open “Vasco Da Gama Cup” at Malindi Golf & Country Club.