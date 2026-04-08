Olympic champion Garby Thomas confirmed for Kip Keino Classic

American Olympic 200m Champion Garby Thomas is set to participate in the Seventh edition of the Kip Keino Classic continental tour, scheduled for the 24th of this month at Nyayo National Stadium.

At 29 years old, Thomas, who led the US team to secure gold in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be competing in the 100m event in Kenya.

Kenya will host the second gold tour meet of the season after Australia’s Maurie Plant meet, marking the first time in history that it will be conducted under floodlights.

The main program, featuring all core track events, is scheduled to take place from 7 pm to 9 pm.