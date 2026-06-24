Local News

CS Murkomen condemns police excesses in Angata Barrikoi

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration has condemned acts of brutality meted out upon the residents of Kabusa and Ng’endalel villages in Angata Barrikoi, Narok County.

“I condemn and ask for forgiveness on behalf of the government for the beatings and loss of property you suffered at the hands of law enforcement officers recently. As a CS and lawyer, what happened here is against the law.”

The CS was speaking in Kabusia Primary School in Angata Barrikoi Division which was the scene of police brutality and vandalism following cattle theft in the neighboring county.

The CS added that he has directed the Inspector General of Police to commence an internal investigation and take appropriate action against those found culpable.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The CS also gave a 7-day ultimatum to people in possession of illegal firearms in Trans Mara South, Kuria East and Kuria West sub-counties to surrender them to the authorities before action is taken to recover them.

United for Nature: IFAW, TNC, WWF-Kenya forge game-changing conservation pact
Theresa May lauds Kenya’s efforts in fight against modern slavery and human trafficking
PHOTOS: Requiem mass for 16 Nyeri road crash victims underway
Kassait calls for ethical considerations, adoption of data protection principles in AI use
MPs consider Bill to have police uniforms without pockets to curb bribery
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya begins preparations to host 2026 UN Internet Governance Forum
Next Article Canada eyes group B lead
- Advertisement -
Latest News
UN nuclear chief says inspectors will visit Iran sites as part of war deal
International News
France confirms first Ebola case
International News
Power outages hit France as record heatwave set to peak
International News
South Africa face Republic of Korea in decisive group A fixture
2026 FIFA World Cup Football

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Two arrested in Ksh 296M West Pokot bursary scandal

clinical officers strike
Local NewsNEWS

CoG, Clinical Officers union in talks to resolve deadlock

Local NewsNEWS

The country’s economic recovery is on an upward trajectory, Gachagua says

Local News

Heightened security as protests begin in Nairobi

Show More