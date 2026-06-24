CS Murkomen condemns police excesses in Angata Barrikoi

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration has condemned acts of brutality meted out upon the residents of Kabusa and Ng’endalel villages in Angata Barrikoi, Narok County.

“I condemn and ask for forgiveness on behalf of the government for the beatings and loss of property you suffered at the hands of law enforcement officers recently. As a CS and lawyer, what happened here is against the law.”

The CS was speaking in Kabusia Primary School in Angata Barrikoi Division which was the scene of police brutality and vandalism following cattle theft in the neighboring county.

The CS added that he has directed the Inspector General of Police to commence an internal investigation and take appropriate action against those found culpable.

The CS also gave a 7-day ultimatum to people in possession of illegal firearms in Trans Mara South, Kuria East and Kuria West sub-counties to surrender them to the authorities before action is taken to recover them.