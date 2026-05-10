Amos Kiprotich And Doreen Kibet Reign Supreme at the 15km Betika Iten Road Race

Amos Kiprotich and Doreen Kibet outpaced a formidable field of over 1,000 local and international athletes to claim the top honors at the Betika 15km Road Race.

In the men’s category, 25-year-old Amos Kiprotich, who sharpens his skills in Keringet, Nakuru County, delivered a masterclass in pacing by crossing the finish line in 44 minutes and 33 seconds.

The competition remained fierce until the final stretch, with Denis Kipkurui securing second place in 44 minutes and 47 seconds, followed closely by Kiprono Kipkemoi who rounded out the podium with a time of 44 minutes and 59 seconds.

Reflecting on the victory, Kiprotich noted that training in Keringet prepared him for the elevation but emphasized that Iten remains unique due to the high density of elite talent it attracts.

Kiprotich said, “I was looking forward to challenging myself against formidable competitors. Races of this nature are vital as they sharpen athletes and provide the perfect platform to prepare for the larger international stages, which I aim to conquer next.”

The women’s race was equally captivating as 23-year-old Doreen Kibet, representing Kapsabet in Nandi County, secured a dominant victory with a time of 51 minutes and 6 seconds. Having previously finished second at the Betika Kapsabet race in April, Kibet’s performance today showed remarkable growth as she led Judy Jepnge’tich and Naomi Chemweno, who finished in 52 minutes and 52 minutes and 10 seconds respectively.

Kibet, who expressed a deep fondness for the challenging landscape of Iten, stated that the terrain is certainly not for the weak and serves as a true test of an athlete’s mettle.She revealed her intentions to use her winnings to secure professional management, highlighting that for any athlete to transition successfully to the global stage, having a dedicated team is essential to managing the business of sports so the athlete can focus entirely on their training and performance.

Speaking at the event, Betika’s Group Head of Brand Eric Mwiti said “ Iten has always been the barometer for athletic excellence and today was no different. Seeing over 1,000 athletes from across the region and beyond converge here proves that the Betika Iten Road Race is becoming a critical fixture for those looking to test their limits against the very best.”

Both Kiprotich and Kibet walked away with KES 250,000 each, while the runners-up earned KES 150,000. The third-place finishers took home KES 100,000. Recognition extended down to tenth position, with fourth and fifth place athletes earning KES 50,000 and KES 40,000 respectively, while those finishing between sixth and tenth received KES 20,000 each, ensuring a wide impact on the local athletic community.