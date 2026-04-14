Snoop Dogg returns with new album, ’10 Til Midnight’

Death Row rapper, Snoop Dogg, has released a new album dubbed ’10 Til Midnight’, a 14-track project featuring collaborations with production heavyweights, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams and Erick Sermon, which revisits his signature West Coast G-Funk sound.

Released under Death Row and Gamma, Snoop says the album is a reflection of growth, alignment and choices.

“We’re all standing right there every night, ten minutes away from who we’re gonna be next,” Snoop says of the album.

The project is complemented by a cinematic masterpiece directed by Luis De Pena and Yaslynn Rivera that captures the true soul of the West Coast.

Taking on the dual roles of Ru Little and Do Wrong in the short film, the Snoop delivers a powerhouse performance that explores the high stakes and hard choices of street life.

The beautiful synchronicity between his cinematic and musical projects creates and enshrines a ‘standard reset’ rollout.

Shot in a sharp, gritty aesthetic with bold splashes of red and blue, the film features Ray Vaughn and G Perico, proving Snoop is still the ultimate bridge between hip-hop generations.

“Step” serves as a captivating curtain-raiser for the legendary album. Produced by Swizz Beatz, the track is a brass-heavy, highly polished jaunt that brings out a more precise, aggressive cadence from Snoop – a shift where vintage authority meets modern urgency.