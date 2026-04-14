EntertainmentMusic

Snoop Dogg returns with new album, ’10 Til Midnight’

The 14-track album revisits his signature West Coast G-Funk sound.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Death Row rapper, Snoop Dogg, has released a new album dubbed ’10 Til Midnight’, a 14-track project featuring collaborations with production heavyweights, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams and Erick Sermon, which revisits his signature West Coast G-Funk sound.

Released under Death Row and Gamma, Snoop says the album is a reflection of growth, alignment and choices.

“We’re all standing right there every night, ten minutes away from who we’re gonna be next,” Snoop says of the album.

The project is complemented by a cinematic masterpiece directed by Luis De Pena and Yaslynn Rivera that captures the true soul of the West Coast.

Taking on the dual roles of Ru Little and Do Wrong in the short film, the Snoop delivers a powerhouse performance that explores the high stakes and hard choices of street life.

The beautiful synchronicity between his cinematic and musical projects creates and enshrines a ‘standard reset’ rollout.

Charisma leads content creation masterclass
Baftas 2025: Full list of winners
Kenyan film screens at US cinema festival
Nikita Kering’ releases Afrobeats song alongside Kemena

Shot in a sharp, gritty aesthetic with bold splashes of red and blue, the film features Ray Vaughn and G Perico, proving Snoop is still the ultimate bridge between hip-hop generations.

“Step” serves as a captivating curtain-raiser for the legendary album. Produced by Swizz Beatz, the track is a brass-heavy, highly polished jaunt that brings out a more precise, aggressive cadence from Snoop – a shift where vintage authority meets modern urgency.

Ozzy Osbourne hometown, Birmingham, bids farewell
Bensoul, Njerae perform at Cloud9 digital banking launch
Akon knew Afrobeats was the future even as industry bosses dismissed him
In Pictures: The 2024 Emmys
Netflix to end free subscription service for Kenyans
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Carlos Queiroz appointed Ghana’s head coach
Next Article KFS assures swift reinstatement of staff medical cover after disruption
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Oluga affirms commitment to health financing reforms
County News
Two illegal firearms surrendered to police in Isiolo County
County News
Founder of China’s Evergrande pleads guilty to fraud
Business Local Business
Nominated MP Kipchumba calls for commitment in implementation of PWD Act
County News

You May also Like

Entertainment

Idd Aziz heads top 25 Kenyan songs export list

CelebrityEntertainment

Nadia Mukami, Arrow Bwoy announce they’re having a boy

CelebrityEntertainment

Nameless and Wahu reflect on their marriage on 18 years later

Entertainment

Tyler Perry accused of sexual assault in actor’s $260m lawsuit

Show More