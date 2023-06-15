Caroline Njeri Kabucho appointed Registrar, Magistrates Courts

Caroline Njeri Kabucho has been appointed as the Registrar, Magistrates Courts.

According to a statement by the Judiciary, her appointment took effect on 31st May 2023.

Until her appointment, Kabucho was serving as the Senior Principal Deputy Registrar, Judiciary.

She joined the Judiciary in 2003 as a District Magistrate II (Professional) and rose through the ranks serving in the positions of Resident Magistrate, Senior Resident Magistrate and Principal Magistrate.

With 21 years of experience as a legal practitioner, Kabucho also boasts of vast expertise in strategic leadership and human resource management.

In her new role, Kabucho will oversee coordination of support services in all Magistrates Courts.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws from University of Pune and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from Kenya School of Law.