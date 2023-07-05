Chakama ranch shareholders distance themselves from Shakahola deaths

Shareholders of Chakama Ranch, the land on which the 338 Shakahola Massacre bodies have been exhumed have distanced themselves from the Massacre in Kilifi County.

Appearing before the Senate Ad-hoc committee investigating the massacre, Philip Kaingi, legal counsel of the shareholders stated that Paul Mackenzie was a squatter like many others on the land and his clients have never interacted with the cult leader.

It has been established that Mackenzie does not have ownership of the land in question which has been under receivership since 2016.

Kaingi was appearing before the Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana-led committee investigating the Shakahola killings.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, Amnesty International, and the Law Society of Kenya have called for transparency as investigators continue to make heads or tails of what transpired in the vast forest land.

This comes as a team of pathologists and detectives completed the third phase of autopsies on bodies exhumed from Shakahola forest.