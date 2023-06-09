Ababu revokes appointment of Talanta Hela Council

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba has revoked the appointment of Talanta Hela Council hours before the launch of the program in an exercise that will be presided over by President William Ruto at State House.

“It is notified for general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts has revoked Gazette Notice No. 1649 of 2023” read statement in Kenya Gazette dated Friday 9th June

Last month through a high court ruling,the appointment of members to the Council for a period of three years suffered a setback after suspension following a case filed by a sporting personality Charles Mugane who cited legal and constitutional flaws in the case he filed under certificate of urgency.

“Pending hearing and determination of the inter-parties of this application, an interim order is hereby issued suspending the special Gazette Notice No.1649 (Vol.CXXV No.32) publishing the establishment of the Talanta Hela Council and its technical committees and the consequent appointment for a period of three years,” Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Tuesday, May 23 ruled.

In February this year,President William Ruto’s Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi,media personality Carol Radull,popular TikToker Azziad Nasenya were among personalities appointed into the Talanta Hela Council.

The council comprising of two technical committees in Sports and Creatives was to serve for a period of three years with the CS himself as the Chairman.

“It is notified for general information of the public that following: the Presidential pronouncement on the 12th December, 2022, of Government plans to revitalise Sports and the Creative Economy through the revolutionary Talanta Hela initiative, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports has established Talanta Hela Council and its Technical Committees for Sports and the Creatives,” read a Gazette notice dated February 10.

Radul was chairing the Sports Technical Committee which had other 11 members including former Kenyan International Boniface Ambani,renowned javelin superstar Julius Yego,football administrator Sammy Tiyoi Shollei among others.

According to the appointing authoriry, the sports committee was tasked with considering and proposing legislative and policy measure for the growth of sports, deploy the digital space in talent search, identification, nurturing and expose and aid the process of Kenya bidding to host top regional, continental and global sporting events among other roles.

Besides the groups was to work in tandem with other sectors of the government including the private sector and other interested parties to realise Kenya’s dream of becoming a force to reckon with in high-profile international events.

“The various members of the Talanta Hela Initiative committees have been picked purely on merit, I’m trusting that they will be accountable to every resource that is entrusted to them,” Namwamba said.

He explained the mission of Talanta Hela Initiative is to monetise Kenyan talents.