China leads launch of global partnership to deepen fight against poverty

A landmark global alliance to combat poverty was launched in Beijing on Wednesday, uniting 54 countries and nine international organisations in a coordinated effort to eradicate one of humanity’s most persistent challenges.

The Global Partnership for Poverty Alleviation and Development (GPPAD) was formally unveiled at the 2026 Global Poverty Reduction and Development Forum, with China leading an initiative that delegates described as both timely and transformative. The partnership aims to expand policy dialogue, governance exchanges, technical cooperation, and capacity building among developing countries facing ongoing poverty challenges.

The launch occurs at a time when global development gains are under pressure from economic instability, conflict, climate shocks, and widening social disparities. Organisers stated that the partnership would encourage countries to pursue poverty alleviation strategies tailored to their specific national conditions while promoting practical cooperation and sharing of experiences.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency, the GPPAD will “support exchanges on poverty governance, encourage targeted poverty reduction approaches and help countries explore long-term solutions to eliminate poverty at its roots.”

“The initiative also welcomes participation from governments, international organizations, the private sector, academia, and media institutions to help build what organizers described as a fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory and sustainable development environment,” the report stated.

Speaking at the forum, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong affirmed that China would actively support the new platform through policy coordination, technical demonstrations, and talent training programmes designed to enhance poverty reduction capacities in developing countries.

The launch further solidified China’s position as a leading voice in global development cooperation following its declaration in 2021 that it had eradicated extreme poverty nationwide. The country’s achievement of lifting approximately 800 million people out of poverty over several decades has been cited as one of the most significant poverty reduction successes in modern history.

China says it reached the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goal on poverty eradication ten years ahead of schedule.

“As a trailblazer in combating poverty, China has consistently shared its experiences and resources with other countries, fostering shared development that benefits all of humanity,” Xinhua reported.

Projects including the Luban Workshop vocational education programme, the “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages” initiative, and the “Africa Solar Belt” programme were highlighted during the forum as examples of China-backed development cooperation that has gained traction in partner countries.

International representatives attending the Beijing forum noted the significance of the new alliance, as poverty increasingly intersects with climate and development crises.

James George, the United Nations Development Programme resident representative ad interim in China, remarked that the launch comes at a critical moment.

“1.1 billion people across 109 countries live in multidimensional poverty, and nearly 890 million of the world’s most vulnerable continue to face the compounding burdens of poverty and severe climate hazards,” George said.

“What is clear is that poverty eradication remains one of the defining development challenges of our time — and that no country can address these challenges alone,” he added.

Representatives from developing countries also emphasised the need for coordinated international action.

Mariano Assanami Sabino, Deputy Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, stated that the alliance could provide an important platform for countries facing persistent economic and infrastructure gaps.

“Today, many developing countries still face challenges such as poverty, food insecurity, and lack of infrastructure. No country can solve these problems alone. We need global cooperation and solidarity,” Sabino told reporters on the sidelines of the forum.

“China has demonstrated strong leadership, not only by reducing poverty within its borders but also by sharing experiences and development opportunities with many countries. We hope this alliance will become a platform for real action that can improve people’s lives,” he said.

Development economists attending the forum pointed to China’s focus on rural transformation, agricultural innovation, and infrastructure investment as central to its poverty reduction strategy.

Maximo Torero Cullen, Chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, noted that China’s progress over the past two decades has been substantial.

“China is not only focusing on poverty reduction but also on reducing inequality. Reducing inequality means paying attention to infrastructure development in rural areas. The infrastructure development has been incredible, along with significant progress in agricultural development, innovation in agricultural technologies, and investment in human capital. This includes access to quality water, healthcare, and education,” he said.

Torero Cullen added that China’s expanding investment in research and development is addressing the multidimensional nature of poverty beyond income alone.

“This approach makes the progress more sustainable,” he said.