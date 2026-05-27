RugbySports

Rugby Africa Women’s Cup: Lionesses thump Madagascar 57-0 to stay on course for the title

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Kenya Lionesses stormed to the top of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division after a 57 – 0 match day two win against Madagascar at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

Defending champions South Africa are second after a 47-20 defeat of Uganda.

After three days of rest after a 43-10 victory over Uganda, the national women’s rugby team, the Lionesses dominated Madagascar over 80 minutes to earn a 57-0 win on match day two of the  Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division.

Player of the match Stella Wafula, Nelly Chikombe, and Freshia Oduor scored two tries apiece.

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Faith Livoi, Knight Otuoma, Moreen Muritu, and Edith Nariaka scored one try each with Sinaida Nyachio adding two conversions and a penalty

In the day’s opening match, South Africa defeated Uganda 47-20.

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After two round of matches, Kenya are joint top with South Africa but the hosts have a superior points difference of 90 against 86 for the Lady Boks.

The tournament comes to close on Sunday as Madagascar face Uganda and Kenya play against South Africa in a title decider.

 

 

 

 

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