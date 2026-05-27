Rugby Africa Women’s Cup: Lionesses thump Madagascar 57-0 to stay on course for the title

Kenya Lionesses stormed to the top of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division after a 57 – 0 match day two win against Madagascar at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

Defending champions South Africa are second after a 47-20 defeat of Uganda.

After three days of rest after a 43-10 victory over Uganda, the national women’s rugby team, the Lionesses dominated Madagascar over 80 minutes to earn a 57-0 win on match day two of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division.

Player of the match Stella Wafula, Nelly Chikombe, and Freshia Oduor scored two tries apiece.

Faith Livoi, Knight Otuoma, Moreen Muritu, and Edith Nariaka scored one try each with Sinaida Nyachio adding two conversions and a penalty…

In the day’s opening match, South Africa defeated Uganda 47-20.

After two round of matches, Kenya are joint top with South Africa but the hosts have a superior points difference of 90 against 86 for the Lady Boks.

The tournament comes to close on Sunday as Madagascar face Uganda and Kenya play against South Africa in a title decider.