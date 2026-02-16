Bondi Beach shooting accused faces court for the first time

Accused Bondi Beach gunman Naveed Akram faced court for the first time on Monday, two months after he and his father allegedly carried out Australia’s worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.
The 24-year-old appeared in a Sydney court for about five minutes via video link from prison. He faces 59 charges relating to the Bondi Beach shooting, including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist attack.
Naveed and his father, Sajid, allegedly attacked a Hanukkah event at the famous beach on 14 December, killing 15 people and injuring more than 40.
Sajid, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene, while Naveed was critically injured and later transferred from hospital to prison.
Monday was the first time Akram had been seen on screen and spoken since his arrest – saying just one word when Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund asked if he heard a discussion about an extension of suppression orders: “Yeah”.
The court orders cover the identities of those who survived the shooting, but allow the survivors to self-identify if they wish.
Outside court, Akram’s lawyer, Ben Archbold, said it was too early to say what plea his client would enter, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
He said Akram was doing “as well as can be expected” while in custody in Goulburn supermax prison.
“Everyone knows it’s supermax … very onerous conditions,” Archbold told journalists.
When asked if Akram had given a police interview, he said “All we’ve done is start the process. We’re waiting for the brief to be served. There’s nothing more I can say.”
Court documents released in late December alleged that the two shooters “meticulously” planned the attack on Bondi Beach for months and visited the location for reconnaissance two days prior.
One video – taken on one of their mobile phones in October – was described as showing the men sitting in front of an image of an Islamic State group (IS) flag.
They could be heard making statements about their motivations for the attack and condemning “the acts of ‘Zionists'”, police said.
Police said separate footage from October showed the father and son “conducting firearms training in a countryside location”, believed to be in New South Wales.
They were seen “firing shotguns and moving in a tactical manner”, officials added.
Authorities earlier confirmed that two rabbis, a Holocaust survivor and a 10-year-old girl were among the victims of the Bondi Beach attack.
Akram is next due in court in April.