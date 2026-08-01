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Iran prepares plan in response to potential attacks on infrastructure

Xinhua
By Xinhua
2 Min Read
Images shared on Friday showed a damaged bridge in Iran's southern Hormozgan province

Iran has prepared an “extensive” plan for responding to potential attacks on Iranian infrastructure, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported early Saturday.

Tasnim cited a senior security official as saying that Iran has prepared an “extensive” plan in response to U.S. media’s recent claims about possible U.S. and Israeli strikes against its infrastructure. The plan involves targeting vital Israeli infrastructure and U.S. energy infrastructure in the West Asia region.

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The Wall Street Journal on Friday cited U.S. officials as saying that President Donald Trump “has ordered the military to launch a fresh attack on Iran that could begin as soon as this weekend and last a few days.”

Also, CBS News reported on Friday that the United States and Israel are preparing for intense strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, which could begin during the weekend.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr warned early Saturday in a message carried by Iranian media that the U.S. continuation of its naval blockade and warmongering against Iran will only “further tighten the lock on the Strait of Hormuz” and lead to the closure of other straits.

He added that the global economy and energy market, as well as American voters, will be the ones to pay the price.

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