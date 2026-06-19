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Commonwealth Secretary-General arrives in Kenya for official visit

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has arrived in Kenya for an official visit.

The visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Kenya and the Commonwealth family of nations.

Botchwey is expected to hold high-level engagements with government leaders and key stakeholders on shared priorities including governance, sustainable development, youth empowerment, trade, as well as regional peace and security.

The visit comes as Kenya continues to play an active role in Commonwealth affairs, with discussions expected to focus on ways of deepening collaboration in advancing inclusive growth, democratic governance and economic resilience among member states.

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The engagement also provides an opportunity to strengthen partnerships on issues affecting citizens across the organisation, including efforts aimed at promoting sustainable development and improving livelihoods.

“The visit underscores Kenya’s active engagement within the Commonwealth and reaffirms the organisation’s commitment to supporting member states in advancing inclusive growth, democratic governance, economic resilience, and shared prosperity for their citizens,” the State Department for Foreign Affairs said in statement on X

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