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Bandari Maritime Academy signs partnership to boost French training

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Alliance Française de Mombasa aimed at enhancing French language training for maritime cadets and expanding their access to international employment opportunities.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday at the Academy in a ceremony attended by the French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet, and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir.

BMA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana and Alliance Française de Mombasa representative Muhammed Ramazan formally signed the agreement, marking a significant step in strengthening international collaboration in maritime education and training.

Speaking during the event, Katana described the partnership as a milestone for the Academy, noting that proficiency in French would equip cadets with a competitive edge in the global maritime industry, particularly in Francophone countries and regions.

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“This partnership will enhance the competitiveness of our trainees and open up broader career opportunities in the international maritime sector,” he said.

Ambassador Suquet reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting education and skills development in Kenya, emphasizing the role of language and cultural exchange in promoting professional mobility and international cooperation.

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Governor Nassir welcomed the partnership and thanked the French Embassy for its continued support of initiatives that empower Kenyan youth. He said such collaborations are critical in advancing skills development and creating economic opportunities, especially within the coastal region.

Also present at the ceremony was CMA CGM East Africa Cluster Chief Executive Officer Naveen Prabhu, who praised the initiative and reiterated the company’s commitment to working closely with BMA.

Prabhu noted that strengthening foreign language skills among maritime trainees would align them more closely with global industry standards and improve their employability in the international job market.

The partnership is expected to provide BMA cadets with access to structured French language training, enhancing their preparedness for careers in the increasingly globalized maritime industry.

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