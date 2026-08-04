County News

Four arrested as police recover 132 stolen mobile phones in Kayole

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read

Police have arrested four suspects and recovered 132 mobile phones during an operation targeting a phone theft syndicate in Nairobi’s Kayole estate.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the operation was carried out by officers from Kayole Police Station following intelligence reports on the activities of the suspected criminal network in the Nyaura area.

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Among those arrested is a man believed to be a key receiver of mobile phones stolen by street snatchers, alongside three other suspects linked to a series of phone theft incidents.

A search conducted during the operation led to the recovery of 132 assorted mobile phones, motherboards and two laptops, all believed to be connected to the illegal trade in stolen mobile devices.

NPS says the operation is part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks involved in phone theft and the sale of stolen electronic devices.

“Investigations remain ongoing as officers pursue all those connected to the syndicate,” the NPS said in a statement while urging members of the public to continue working closely with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities to help combat crime.

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“We encourage the public to continue reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via our emergency channels.”

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