AmCham targets increased investments during US-East Africa summit

The American Chamber of Commerce Kenya (AmCham Kenya) is looking to attract additional investment in the region from the US during an upcoming summit scheduled for next month.

This follows the success of previous four editions of the AmCham Business Summit which generated more than $2 billion in tracked investment commitments.“

AmCham Kenya Chief Executive Officer Paul Muthaura said Kenya and East Africa are entering a decisive period in their commercial relationship with the United States.

“The opportunity calls on us to translate policy ambition into investment, stronger regional value chains and durable partnerships. AmCham’s role is to bring the right decision-makers together, address the barriers limiting investment and ensure that the Summit delivers commercial partnerships and measurable outcomes,” said Muthaura.

The summit which will bring together American and East African business executives, investors, senior government officials, and multilateral stakeholders targets to advance dialogue and unlock opportunities for expanded economic growth across the region.

AmCham says the meeting will further advance investment, trade, and commercial cooperation between the United States and East Africa.

“The Summit will connect policy, capital and enterprise, enabling decision-makers to address investment bottlenecks, advance commercially viable projects and build partnerships that create shared prosperity across the United States and East Africa,” added Angela Ng’ang’a, AmCham Kenya Board President.

Discussions will feature critical minerals, digital economy, health, manufacturing, energy and Infrastructure, agriculture, and the creative economy.

AmCham Business Summit will be co-convened in colaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Kenya and co-hosted with the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.