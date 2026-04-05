Fuel scandal: Ruto vows to dismantle cartels in oil sector

President William Ruto has vowed decisive action against cartels in the energy sector, warning that those behind the unfolding fuel importation scandal will be held accountable.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at Impopong Methodist Church in Kilgoris, Narok County, Ruto said his administration will not tolerate any form of corruption or acts that amount to economic sabotage.

The Head of State said the government has previously dismantled cartels in the fertiliser, sugar and coffee sectors, and similar action will be taken in the energy sector.

“This is the administration that is going to deal firmly, decisively and conclusively with all cartels. We finished the cartels in the fertiliser sector, we finished the cartels in the sugar sector, we finished the cartels in the coffee sector, we will deal with the cartels in the oil sector,” he said.

The President’s remarks come amid the resignation of three top energy officials; EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo, Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, and Petroleum PS Mohamed Liban.

The three were arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over allegations of falsifying domestic fuel stock levels, creating panic and an artificial supply crisis.

Authorities say this facilitated an emergency fuel shipment procured outside the government-to-government framework at more than three times the contracted price, and of substandard quality.