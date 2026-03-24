Counties seek Ksh 534B in equitable share

Governors are seeking Ksh 534 billion as an equitable share for the 2026/2027 Financial Year, as Senators warned of a worrying trend of pending bills in the devolved units.

While presenting the memorandum on the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026 before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget, Council of Governors Chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi maintained their proposal of Ksh 534.96 billion to fully address emerging obligations, including revenue growth adjustment, transition of UHC workers, implementation of outstanding remuneration review cycles, and the phased transfer of additional devolved functions.

“In order for Counties to function optimally, they need adequate and predictable financing. The Council of Governors proposal of Ksh 534.96 billion under the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026 will enable County Governments to meet key obligations in health, remuneration and other devolved functions,” said the Wajir Governor.

The Senators led by Ali Roba noted that the bills are stifling growth within counties with Suppliers and Contractors not receiving their dues despite rendering the services, leaving taxpayers to cater for an unending litigation battles over non-payment.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation proposed Counties receive Ksh 458 billion of the Equitable share.

Meanwhile, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro says there is a looming crisis in the supply of Fuel in the country, noting that conflict in the Middle East has not made things any easier.

The Legislator says leaders need to stop their campaigns for a General Election that is 16 months away and call for a crisis meeting to resolve the imminent disruptions of fuel prices if the status quo remains.