Mozambique President Daniel Chapo in Kenya for three-day working visit

President Daniel Francisco Chapo has begun a three-day working visit to Kenya aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding trade and investment between the two countries.

Chapo, who is on his first official visit to Kenya since assuming office, arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday at the invitation of President William Samoei Ruto.

He was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi described the visit as a key opportunity for both countries to review the state of diplomatic ties and explore cooperation across political, economic and security sectors.

He noted that the engagements will focus on enhancing collaboration and deepening the longstanding partnership between Kenya and Mozambique.

“This visit will provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to assess the current state of bilateral cooperation and diplomatic ties, as well as to exchange views on the political, economic, social, peace and security situation of their respective countries, the continent, and the globe,” said Mudavadi.

During his stay, Chapo is scheduled to attend the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO) at the KICC, where he will serve as guest of honour.

The forum is expected to bring together global investors, policymakers and private sector players, with Mozambique set to showcase its investment opportunities.

Mozambique’s Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Minister, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, said the conference will provide a platform for the country to mobilise investment by highlighting its economic potential.

The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing efforts by both nations to strengthen structured engagement through the Kenya-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC), established in 1991.

Mudavadi who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said the framework has facilitated collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, education, defence and trade.

He pointed to the second JPCC session held in Maputo in August 2023 as a milestone, citing the signing of 13 bilateral agreements.

“The signing of thirteen bilateral instruments. We firmly believe that the continued effective implementation of these agreements will further consolidate our partnership and ensure that the JPCC remains a dynamic and results-oriented mechanism for deepening our bilateral engagement,” said Mudavadi.

However, he acknowledged delays in implementation, including the establishment of joint technical committees and finalisation of legal instruments.

Mudavadi emphasised the need to operationalise the Joint Technical Committee on Trade and institutionalise the Kenya-Mozambique Business Forum to address tariff and non-tariff barriers, improve market access and strengthen private sector linkages.

He also noted that the resumption of direct flights between Nairobi and Maputo in 2024 is a significant step in boosting trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, while calling for solutions to operational challenges affecting air connectivity.

“The Kenya government is most sincerely grateful to the Government of Mozambique for the resumption of direct flights between Nairobi and Maputo in 2024. This has enhanced trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. There is a need for close collaboration to address the operational challenges currently affecting air connectivity,” said Mudavadi.

He further noted that cooperation between the two countries is expanding into areas such as counterterrorism, maritime development, digital transformation and tourism, describing these sectors as critical to economic growth and regional integration.

He added that amid global economic uncertainty, African countries must prioritise intra-continental trade and partnerships to cushion themselves from external shocks affecting energy prices, supply chains and investor confidence.