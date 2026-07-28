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Court acquits rally driver Maxine Wahome of Assad Khan’s murder

Asad died on December 19, 2022, while receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital. 

Margaret Kalekye/Ruth Wamboi
By Margaret Kalekye/Ruth Wamboi
1 Min Read
ODPP approved murder charges against Wahome, accusing her of unlawfully causing Khan's death.

Maxine Wahome has been acquitted of the murder of her boyfriend and fellow rally driver, Assad Khan.

This is after the High Court on Tuesday found that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case requiring Wahome to be placed on her defence.

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In its ruling, the court found that while it was not disputed that Asad Khan died from injuries sustained during the December 2022 incident, the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence linking Wahome to the killing.

Wahome was charged with the murder following an altercation that took place in their apartment in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, on December 12, 2022.

Asad died on December 19, 2022, while receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

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