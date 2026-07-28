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Three cleared as DPP withdraws terrorism case at Kahawa Law Courts

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read

Three members of the Fighting Brutality & Impunity (FBI) movement who had been facing terrorism-related charges at the Kahawa Anti-Terrorism Court have been acquitted after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) withdrew the case, citing insufficient evidence to sustain the prosecution.

The case, which had been filed on September 29, 2025, was formally withdrawn before Senior Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage, bringing the matter to an end.

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The three accused are Patrick Osoi, also known as The 6th, Jackson Kuria, alias Cop Shakur, and Hiram Kimathi, all associated with the movement.

The trio had been charged with wearing military-style uniforms without lawful authority, contrary to Section 184(1) of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, on July 25, 2025, at the National Gun Owners Association (NGAO) Kirigiti Shooting Range in Kiambu County, the three, while not serving members of the disciplined forces, were allegedly found wearing tactical clothing resembling the official uniform of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) without lawful authority.

Speaking to journalists outside the Kahawa Law Courts after the case was withdrawn, Patrick Osoi welcomed the decision, claiming the State had wrongly labelled them as terrorists.

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He alleged that they had been unfairly targeted and accused security agencies of misusing terrorism allegations against them.

Osoi further claimed that those responsible for issuing unlawful orders were the real threat to the country and vowed to continue advocating for reforms within the security sector. He also urged police officers not to allow themselves to be used for political purposes.

His co-accused, Hiram Kimathi, criticized members of the disciplined forces, alleging that some had been used to intimidate and harass Kenyans, including in places of worship. He urged security officers to exercise restraint and uphold their constitutional mandate while carrying out their duties.

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