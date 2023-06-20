Court issues warrant of arrest against political activist, Abdul Majid

A Mombasa court Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest against a London based Kenyan political activist, Abdul Majid Ali Al Busayyid accused of false social media publication of Joho family, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and County Assembly Speaker Aharubi Khatri.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora directed for the immediate arrest of Al Busayyid alias Dr Amkeni after he failed to appear for the hearing of his case.

Orora further issued a sermon to a surety, who undertook to commitment that the accused will avail him throughout the trial.

This followed a two day cat and mouse game between defense counsel, Siyam Seif on the one hand and on the other hand, Prosecution Counsel Victor Simbi and Joho family lawyer Paul Buti.

On Monday, Seif told the court is admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi and sought for an adjournment for a two day hearing of the case.

Lawyer Buti vehemently opposed the application arguing that the court should not allow the application without proper proof of medical report from the hospital.

“Such information can only be verified with a treatment note from the doctors at the hospital where the accused is allegedly being admitted,” he added.

The prosecution also submitted that without such a report the court should assume the suspect has deliberately absconded from trial.

Orora adjourned to Tuesday to allow the accused’s lawyer to avail the medical treatment to prove her client is admitted in hospital.

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the defense informed the court that they have lost contact with their client, which prompted the prosecution to apply for cancellation of his bond, issuance of an arrest warrant and summoning of the surety.

Abdul Majid alias Dr Amkeni is accused of publishing on his Youtube account that former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s elder brother, Abubakar Joho is engaged in drug trafficking.

He also alleged that Joho grabbed 60 acres of land at Hussein Dairy, an act he knew was likely to discredit the business man.

The suspect was also charged with knowingly publishing false information that Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir misused funds meant for persons living with disabilities to host Raila’s birthday party – an act which is likely to discredit his reputation.

He also allegedly published false information against Mombasa County Assembly Speaker Aharubi Khatri, and Abubakar Joho alleging that they illegally imported firearms from Afghanistan and Pakistan and sold them to the Alshabab militants in Somalia.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the offences he allegedly committed on diverse dates between March 9, 2021, and January 20, 2023 at an unknown place.