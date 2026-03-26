Stat: 5.8pc of deaths in Nandi caused by Tuberculosis

By Kimutai Murisha

The Director of Health in Nandi County, Dr. Christine Chebet, has stated that statistics show that out of every 100,000 people in the county, 110 are suffering from tuberculosis (TB).

Speaking during World Tuberculosis Day celebrations held at Maraba Hospital in Tinderet Constituency, Dr. Chebet explained that this number could decrease if more residents come forward for testing and begin treatment early.

She also noted that excessive alcohol consumption and poor living conditions have significantly contributed to the rise in TB infections.

According to the data she provided, 5.8pc of reported deaths in Nandi County are caused by tuberculosis.

TB survivors, together with other health stakeholders, also urged residents to take precautions, get tested early, and follow treatment properly in order to control the disease.