CS Murkomen condemns culture of staged abductions

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has hit out at former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, accusing him of orchestrating a self-abduction and warning that such acts must be dealt with decisively.

“These repetitive theatrics must come to an end,” he warned.

The CS was speaking in Kositei, Tiaty, during the burial ceremony of Bill Lorupe Ballot Kassait, the son of William Kamket and Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait.

Murkomen warned that false abduction cases undermine national security and mislead the public, adding that the government will take firm action against anyone found culpable.

“Someone cannot incite the public and cause unrest after abducting themselves,” the CS warned.

The CS called on the Judiciary to be vigilant when handling cases of staged abductions.

“I want to ask the Judiciary to remain vigilant. If we bring before the courts individuals who abduct themselves, firm and severe action must be taken against them in accordance with the law,” said Murkomen.

The CS further assured Kenyans of intensified security operations aimed at restoring lasting peace and stability in parts of Meru County and neighbouring counties that have recently experienced isolated incidents of banditry and cattle rustling.

“The same way we have carried out disarmament in Kerio Valley, give us a little more time and we will disarm the remaining criminals and restore lasting peace in Meru, Samburu, and Isiolo counties,” he said, while warning political leaders against interfering with security operations.