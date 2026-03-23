Kisumu: Motorists urged to exercise caution after River Nyando bursts its banks

Motorists plying the Kericho–Awasi–Kisumu road have been urged to be on high alert after River Nyando burst its banks at Ahero Bridge.

According to Peter Maina, the Senior Superintendent of Police, the high water levels caused the road impassable as a result of the heavy rains recorded in the region.

As a result of the floods, traffic snarl ups were experienced on both sides of the road due to the increased water volumes with traffic to and from Kisumu diverted through to Timboroa – Lesos – Kapsabet – Chavakali – Kisumu.

“This has caused a big snarl up on both sides of the road. I would advise that motorists and other road users be warned through national media and if possible traffic to and from kisumu be diverted to Timboroa via Lesos-Kapsabet-Chavakali- Kisumu until the situation resume normal,” said Peter Maina.

So far, the nationwide death toll from flooding in Kenya stands at 81 as heavy rains continue to trigger flash floods and widespread destruction across several parts of the country.

The National Police Service said in its latest update on Sunday that Nairobi was the hardest-hit region, with 37 fatalities. The Eastern Region has recorded 21 deaths, followed by Rift Valley with eight, Nyanza with seven, Coast with five, and the Central Region with three fatalities.