Technology

Kenya begins preparations to host 2026 UN Internet Governance Forum

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenya has begun preparations to host the 2026 United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF).

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said the preparatory process is already underway ahead of the forum, which is scheduled to take place in Nairobi in December 2026.

Sing’Oei, who serves as co-chair of the IGF 2026 organising team, expressed confidence in Kenya’s readiness to host the global digital policy event.

“We have commenced the preparatory process for the UN Internet Governance Forum scheduled for Nairobi in December 2026. Led by my fellow Co-Chair of IGF 2026, Jennifer Chung, I received a delegation from the IGF Global Secretariat that is in the country to assess facilities and engage with the Country Multi-Agency Group,” the PS said on X.

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The international forum brings together governments, the private sector, civil society, academia and technical experts to discuss internet governance and digital policy issues.

The PS also acknowledged the role of Kenya’s Technology Envoy Philip Thigo, commending his leadership and support in the preparations.

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The forum is expected to strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional technology and innovation hub while providing an opportunity for the country to contribute to global conversations on digital inclusion and emerging technologies.

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