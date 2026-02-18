Local NewsNEWS

Kenya receives 21,000 doses of injectable HIV prevention drug

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
Kenya has received 21,000 starter doses of Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug, giving the country a shot in the arm in its fight against new infections.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, the initial supply was financed through the Global Fund after an agreement with the manufacturer and will cost Ksh7,800 per patient annually.

The injectable drug will be rolled out first in 15 priority counties, with an additional 12,000 continuation doses expected by April to ensure uninterrupted supply.

The United States Government has also pledged 25,000 more doses to boost access for more Kenyans.

The first phase, beginning in early March, will cover 15 counties including Mombasa, Kilifi, Machakos, Nairobi, Kajiado, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, and Kiambu.

“The Ministry of Health, through the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP), is implementing Lenacapavir through a phased, well-planned approach guided by national HIV data, county readiness, and the Kenya PrEP Operational Plan 2025, to ensure that the roll-out is safe, efficient, and sustainable,” Duale said.

The ministry indicated that Lenacapavir will be integrated into existing health systems, with distribution handled through established channels, including the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Kenya was among the first nine countries globally selected in July 2025 to introduce Lenacapavir and is the first in East Africa to receive the long-acting option.

Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable PrEP, protects HIV-negative individuals for six months by blocking key stages of the HIV life cycle.

Kenya’s HIV prevalence is around 3.7 percent, with roughly 1.34 million people on antiretroviral therapy. Young people remain the most affected, accounting for 41 percent of new infections among those under 24.

The drug was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in June 2025 and later endorsed in updated World Health Organization guidelines, confirming its safety and effectiveness for HIV prevention.

