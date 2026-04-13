Dadaab refugees host community benefit from trade bazaar

Refugees from the Dadaab refugee camps and the host communities have benefited from a two-day trade bazaar aimed at providing market linkages to at least 41 community groups in a bid to promote peace, security and resilience for the communities living in the area.

The trade bazaar, which was organized by the Search for Common Ground, a nongovernmental organization, in partnership with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) provided an opportunity for the locals to overcome weak market bonds that have hampered the success of the livelihood groups due to unsustainable income generation pathways.

The event further created opportunities for business-to-business networking, allowing the locals to interact with government officials and development partners for better access to micro, small and medium enterprise support programmes.

Through their Watha Nolasho project funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Search for Common Ground has supported refugee and host communities in and around Hagadera Refugee Camp as a way of promoting social cohesion and overcoming persistent socioeconomic challenges driven by protracted displacement, climate related shocks, limited market access, and competition over scarce resources.

Speaking at the event held in Hagadera town, Search for Common Ground program implementing Assistant, Mariam Mwenje, stated that the project has not only supported 40 livelihood groups under the Watha Nolasho (Communities for Peace) Project, but has also enabled them to overcome barriers to sustainable income generation due to weak market linkages, limited buyer access, and fragmented value chains.

She added that the opportunities granted to the groups have integrated host and refugee communities, increasing their resilience to both offline and online conflicts through working together in the livelihood initiatives that they have been implementing since last year.

“We wanted to bring together the refugees and the host communities. We cannot avoid conflicts because it always finds us in one way or the other but how we handle the conflict is what will determine how the conflict manifests,” Mariam said.

“This project was to bring all communities together and am glad we have done that. We are also happy to see the representation of youth, women and older men in the community groups,” she added.

Meanwhile, Garissa County Director for Trade Osman Abdi applauded efforts by Search for Common Ground and termed the collaboration as a game changer that will translate livelihood support into tangible economic opportunities, while reinforcing peaceful collaboration across social divides.

“This is not just an event; it is a solution to access the market. It’s a bridge connecting buyers and the sellers, ideas and investments and also promoting inclusivity between the host communities and the refugees,” said Abdi

Beneficiaries of the project urged Search for Common Ground to continue supporting more groups, terming the initiatives as a unique approach that is bringing tangible results unlike previous projects that have been implemented in the area.